GEORGETOWN — Mark A. Kocurek, 81, of Georgetown passed away on Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at his home.
He was born at home in Midway, south of Westville, on Good Friday in 1938. His parents were John Sr. and Garnet (Elliott) Kocurek.
Mark attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Schlarman High School in 1956. After high school, Mark joined the U.S. Navy and was trained as an aviation electrician. His duty stations included Oceana, Va., Naples, Italy, and Lakehurst, N.J. After serving, he went to work at the central foundry plant of General Motors in Tilton for 33 years as a millwright in the maintenance department.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Ellen. He married in 1959 to Mildred I. Nale and in 2002 to Mary Twyning of Los Angeles, Calif.
Surviving are his children, Kerrie Ann Gill and Molly R. (Tom) Montgerard; three granddaughters, Kellie Jo (Brock) Smith, Samantha Gill and Reese Montgerard; and three great-grandchildren, Avoree Smith, Jude Gill and Stella Smith. All are of the Georgetown area.
Mark was a longtime member of Post 203 of the American Legion in Georgetown, starting in 1990. He was commander of the post for five years and was also head of the honor guard.
A celebration of Mark's life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, 200 E. West. St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Pastor James Blue Officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Please join Mark’s family in sharing memories, pictures and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.