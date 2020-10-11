MAHOMET — Mark Allen Livingston, 41, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
He was born July 8, 1979, in Savannah, Ga., to Edward and Jeannie Livingston. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Livingston.
Mark enjoyed the outdoors. His hobbies were fishing and camping. He loved observing the night sky through his telescope.
Mark is survived by his mother, Jeannie Livingston of Mahomet; brother, Chad Livingston (Stacey) of Ogden; sister, Lori Roe (Dan) of Mahomet; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial get-together will be announced at a later date.
Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.