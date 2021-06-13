BELLFLOWER — Mark William Paullin, 71, of Bellflower died at 5:21 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Paster Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Bellflower United Methodist Church or Bellflower Fire Protection District.
Mark was born May 17, 1950, in Ottawa, the son of William Lee and Yvonne Stevens Paullin. He married Carolyn Wilson on June 25, 1972, in Foosland; she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Stacey (Dennis) Daley of Portland, Ore., and Jeff (Coleen) Paullin of Bellflower; five grandchildren, Nora and Quinn Daley and Ava, Sophia and Pearl Paullin; one sister, Debra Greene of Downs; and one brother, Steven (Debra) Paullin of Carlock.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mark graduated high school in Bellflower in 1968 and then from Southern Illinois University with a degree in agriculture in 1972. He was born to farm and did so from then till now!
He was a member of the Bellflower United Methodist Church, the Bellflower Lions Club, Farmer City Masonic Lodge 710 and Scottish Rite Temple, Bellflower Fire Protection District Board of Trustees and Blue Ridge High School Ag Advisory Board and esteemed member of the “Brain Bank” coffee clutch.
He liked to hunt and fish with his friends and family. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.