PAXTON — Mark D. Shell, 56, of Paxton died at 5:05 a.m. Saturday (March 27, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family funeral services will be held at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating.
Mark was born July 15, 1964, in Evanston, the son of Glendal R. and Patricia Uselton Shell. He married Lynda Stinebring on Aug. 27, 2008, in Champaign. She survives.
Along with his wife, Lynda, he is survived by two sons, Scott (Diana) Shell of Champaign and Eric (Sadie) Shell of Paxton; a daughter, Kylie Shell; stepdaughter, Sarah; stepson, Josh; grandchildren, April and Owen Shell; mother, Patricia of Mocksville, N.C.; brother, Michael (Stephanie) Shell of Mocksville; and a sister, Suzie Shell of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mark worked in food service throughout his career. This included working at the Chanute Air Force Base Mess Hall for a number of years and manager of Joe’s Brewery for over 20 years. Before returning to Paxton, he lived in the Champaign area.
He was a hard worker and enjoyed showing love through his cooking. He loved playing guitar and being part of a band. He also enjoyed motocross and drawing.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.