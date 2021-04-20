URBANA — Mark Edward Sievers was born May 21, 1948, in Monticello, the son of John Edward Sievers and Norma Irene Madden Sievers of White Heath.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother and sister, Gloria Kay Sievers (Robert) Horvay of Mullica Hill, N.J. He is also survived by his nephews, Matthew (Melissa) Horvay and Andre (Laura) Horvay, and their children, Alexa, Felicia, Lucas, Julian and Mila, all in New Jersey.
Mark graduated from White Heath Elementary School, Monticello High School (Class of 1966), Parkland College and the University of Illinois. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Navy on two aircraft carriers, crossing the equator twice. He was a civil engineer and worked for the Illinois Water Survey.
He remained in Urbana after health issues led him to take early retirement. His biggest enjoyment in life was riding his motorcycle through the western states. As his health declined, his cats became his joy.
He passed away at home of natural causes on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) at the age of 72. He will be interred at Danville National Cemetery.
Per his choice, services will be private.
Memorial donations can be sent to the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.