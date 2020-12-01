MAHOMET — Mark F. Tatman, born Nov. 23, 1956, in Elgin, to Margaret and Ward Tatman, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) with his two children by his side.
Mark had a passion for the Chicago Cubs, flying airplanes, shooting guns and traveling around the world with his partner of 15 years, Roxanne. Mark treasured time with his kids, which included golfing with his son, coaching softball with his daughter at Franklin STEAM Academy, watching Cubs games as a family with our dog, Wrigley, and cooking Sunday family dinners.
Until his retirement from UA Local 149 Plumbers & Pipefitters after 18 years of service, Mark worked every day with his lifelong best friends at Clark Plumbing. He then found another wonderful work family at Connor Company in Urbana and would often brag about where the boss was taking them to dinner for their outstanding sales records. He also loved his church family at Champaign First Church of the Nazarene and cherished the friendship he developed with Pastor Juan.
Mark was extremely proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1975-1978 and valued time he spent with veterans. Every night at 6:30, you could find Mark faithfully watching “The Wheel” in hopes of seeing his spin ID scroll across the screen. Mark loved being a mentor and the best dad to his kids, but his favorite role was being a papa to his grandson, Oakley.
He is survived by his two children, Whitney and Justin Tatman, both of Mahomet; fiancé, Roxanne Fentress of Mahomet; grandson, Oakley James Tatman of Chicago Heights; two sisters, Jeanne Payne (Greg) of Savoy and Kelly Tatman of Riverside, Calif.; brother-in-law, Al Adducci of Safety Harbor, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and one sister, Susan Adducci.
A celebration of Marks life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Champaign First Church of the Nazarene. In-person attendance is welcome with social-distant seating and masks. The service will also be streamed via the church's YouTube channel by searching CFC Naz on YouTube. If you have stories of Dad, please come tell and help us heal.
Link: youtube.com/channel/UC7Ve-TPmLM_TG1ut2jry59Q.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).