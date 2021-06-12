Mark W. Paullin Jun 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLFLOWER — Mark W. Paullin, 71, of Bellflower died at 5:21 a.m. Friday (June 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers