URBANA — Mark Wilbur, 37, of Urbana passed away at 9:56 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the rosary at 4:30 p.m.
Mr. Wilbur was born Sept. 8, 1984, in Urbana, a son to Robert and Regal Martin Wilbur. He married Kelly Redmon on March 24, 2020, in Philo, and she survives.
Also surviving are his father, Robert Wilbur of Philo; a daughter, Madison Wilbur; two sons, Easton and Leelon Wilbur; two brothers, Ryan Wilbur of Danville and Michael Wilbur of Urbana; and a sister, Jamie Wilbur of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Regal Wilbur, and a cousin, Jessica Campbell.
He loved to hunt, fish, gaming and his children. He was an amazing father and better man. He will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.