MAHOMET — Mark F. Wittler, 65, of Mahomet joined the Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
He was born July 27, 1956, to Joseph and Josephine (Endres) Wittler; they preceded him in death. His family was raised in Chatsworth, a small farming community that always remained near and dear to Mark’s heart.
Graduating Chatsworth High School in 1974, Mark attended St. Joseph College. He joined the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, serving in Germany and Iran. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University in 1981.
Mark married Joni Colleen (Stauffer) Wittler of Mahomet on Sept. 19, 1981. They made the town their home.
Survivors include his wife; two children, Maxwell (Staci) Wittler and Kacy (Robert) Jetton; and seven grandchildren, Beaudin, Barrett, Josephine, Remington, Brennan, Margot, and Maverick. Mark was honored as all were baptized at Sts. Peter and Paul, his hometown church. He is also survived by three siblings, Don (Lou) Wittler of Matador, Texas, Cheryl Wittler of Wheaton and Jane (Darrell) Pence of Burleson, Texas.
Mark was employed by University of Illinois Operations & Maintenance as foreman until his retirement in December 2011. There, he fostered lifelong friendships and secured his seat at the Table of Knowledge.
Mark loved God, his church and his family. He served Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in many ways, most recently as trustee, and hosted 20 years of family reunions. He worked tirelessly for his family. His humor and hugs will be missed by all. He loved to tell a story.
His passions were college football and powerlifting.
Our family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring, dedicated professionals at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. They cared for Mark, his family and his heart.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet. A Rosary will be said at 4:30. Father Joe Hogan will preside over the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the church. Military rites will be accorded. A luncheon will follow. Private burial will be at a later date.
Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet, IL 61853, or The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110-1337.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.