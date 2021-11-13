ARMSTRONG — Mark D. Youmans, 55, of Armstrong died at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Mark was born Sept. 3, 1966, in Danville, the son of Ralph E. and Frances Miller Youmans. He married Teresa Castle on Feb. 23, 1985, at Hope United Church of Christ. She survives.
Along with his wife, Teresa, he is survived by two sons, Travis (Kate) Youmans of Gifford and Michael (Jackie) Youmans of Champaign; three grandchildren, Hannagan, Bentley and Lennon and grandbaby Youmans No. 4 arriving in early December; his mother, Frances Youmans of Armstrong; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ronald and Nancy Castle of Thomasboro; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mark graduated from Armstrong High School in 1984 and attended Danville Area Community College. Farming was his passion, and he became a third-generation family farmer. Mark was also well known for his one-of-a-kind Toy Tractor Collection, as he has been a collector for over 40 years.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville and the Champaign and Vermilion County Farm Bureau. Mark was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He had an extreme love for his dogs, but his greatest joy was his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Me Clifford or the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.