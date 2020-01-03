LUDLOW — Mark H. Zindars quietly slipped into an eternal sleep at home surrounded by family on Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) in Ludlow.
Mark was born June 19, 1954, in Topeka, Kan., to his parents, Howard and Mary L. Zindars. He married Victoria L. Bohlen on Nov. 24, 1989. Mark worked as a farmhand most of his life. When he stopped working due to health concerns, he spent the remaining time dedicated to the things he was passionate about.
Mark was an avid Cubs fan and loved to fish. He spent most of his time hanging out with his best friend, his dog, Bullet, in their man cave.
Mr. Zindars is survived by his father, Howard Zindars; loving wife of 30 years, Victoria L. Zindars; two brothers, Keven Zindars and Mike Rosenberger; three daughters, Tia (Shane) Steinlicht, Alana (Chad) Jones and Carol Campbell; and one son, Richard Campbell; as well as eight grandchildren, Skylar, Alex, William, Nichole (Brian), Shanna (Mike), Jessica (Rob), Trent (Katrina) and Samantha; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was greeted at the gates of eternity by his mother, Mary L. Zindars; "Mom Nita," Juanita Rosenberger-Zindars (his father Howard's second wife); and his grandparents, Howard and Lola Zindars.
The family will have a private memorial in Mark's honor. Please send any contributions or well wishes at your discretion to the following address: P.O. Box 204, Ludlow, IL 60949. Flowers or potted plants can be sent to Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.