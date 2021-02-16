OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Marla Gordon Djordjevic, 67, of Oceanside, Calif., passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Tri-City Medical Center, Oceanside, Calif., due to complications from COVID-19.
Marla was born on Sept. 24, 1953, in Urbana, the daughter of Robert L. and Juanita Jean (Adams) Gordon, who both preceded her in death. Her son, Nate Boothe Jr. of Oceanside, also preceded her in death.
Surviving children include Kurt (Crystal) Djordjevic of Savoy; Karl (Jamie) Djordjevic of Seabeck, Wash.; Jackie (Andrew) Cheng of Rowland Heights, Calif., and Porsha Hurley-Williams of Pine Bluff, Ark. Several grandchildren also survive.
Also surviving are her brother, Robert L. (Florence) Gordon III of Escondido, Calif., and sister, Leslie (Harry) Gordon Goss of Indianapolis.
Memorials may be made to Mental Health America (mhanational.org).