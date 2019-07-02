RANTOUL — Marlene Albers, 82, of Rantoul passed away Saturday afternoon (June 29, 2019) surrounded by her family at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Ludlow Township, a daughter of Louie and Opal (Meece) Thomas. She married Leo Gene Albers on May 8, 1954. He preceded her in death in January 1989.
She is survived by a son, Mike (Becky) Albers of Paxton; a daughter, Lori Johnson of Rantoul; two brothers, Earl Thomas of Ludlow and Allan (Janet) Thomas of Ludlow; two sisters, Wylodene Samples of Rantoul and Lela (Ken) Vandermolen of Fon Du Lac, Wis.; four grandchildren, Christie (Chris) Dietz of Rantoul, Nikki (Matt) Kopmann of Champaign, Brandon (Jess) Albers of Nevada, Iowa, and Meghan (Jess) Collins of Tolono; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Linda (Steve) LeRette of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Albers; a grandson, Jesse Johnson; and two sisters.
Marlene was a 1954 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She loved all of her family and never had enough time to spend with them. She felt honored to serve the elderly with home health care. She was an active member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, where she served as circle chairman, Bible study leader, stewardship chairman of the Alter Guild and helped many years in Bible School.
She was always active in the Champaign County Homemakers Extension (Ludlow and Champaign County), Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County covering many positions of leadership. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and involved in the newly-formed Advancement Council of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.
Her many hobbies included sewing, crafts, decoration, gardening, traveling and music.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Barbara Busboom will officiate with the Rev Bob Freeman assisting. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 Saturday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Developmental Service Center of Champaign or the Epilepsy Foundation.