HOOPESTON — Marlene Bailey, 84, of Hoopeston passed away at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at her home.
Marlene was born on March 23, 1936, in Lincoln, Ill., the daughter of William and Mildred (Ridings) Reiners. She married Dale Orlando Bailey on Oct. 4, 1958, in Emden. He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 1998.
She is survived by four sons, Todd (Pat) Bailey of Hoopeston, Jim (Michelle) Bailey of Hoopeston, Mike (Andrea) Bailey of Monticello and Tom (Tess) Bailey of Monticello; eight grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Mary Detjen.
Marlene graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School in 1954. She worked for 26 years at K’s Merchandise in Danville, where she enjoyed selling jewelry in the jewelry department until the store closed. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hoopeston.
Marlene loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Katie, and was a big supporter of the ASPCA for over 20 years. In her younger years, she was very involved in the Little League.
Marlene was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved to travel, especially through Europe. She was so proud of her four boys and all they have accomplished.
Due to the current health concerns, private family services will be held, with a celebration of life service at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Floral Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Marlene's life.