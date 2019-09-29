SPRINGFIELD — Marlene A. D’Armond, 83, of Springfield died at 4:08 p.m., Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at her home. She was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Vermilion County to Lawrence and Eileen (Mitchell) Mackey and they preceded her in death.
Survivors include three sons, Richard (Stacy) Kirkpatrick II of Richardson, Texas, Lance Kirkpatrick of Genoa and Royce (Ruth) Kirkpatrick of Rochester; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy (Tom) Johnson of Urbana; and two brothers, Larry (Janet) Mackey of Oakwood, and David (Rosalind) Mackey of Arizona.
Marlene was formerly of Marengo. She was a member of Church on the Rock. She was a graduate of Urbana High School. She was past president of Aurora Women’s Aglow Fellowship. Marlene worked as a medical receptionist.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Blanchard officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
All memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
