PEORIA — Marlene Elizabeth Davis, 66, was released from her earthly burdens and reunited with her parents in heaven on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Marlene was born Feb. 4, 1955, in Paxton, to Vincent Leroy and Josephine Marie (Streff) Davis of Loda.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Susana Partida) Davis of Urbana; one brother, John (Grace) Davis of Bement; two sisters, Barbara Davis (Bob) Draper of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Annette Davis (Michael) Campbell of Urbana; five nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and -nephews; and two great-great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Davis.
Marlene was raised in Loda and was a graduate of Buckley-Loda High School in 1973. In her youth, she enjoyed singing in her high school choruses and for the St. Joseph’s church choir. She also enjoyed drawing and was a talented artist. She later worked in food service at the University of Illinois.
During her life, she resided in Thomasboro, Champaign and Peoria.
Marlene was baptized and confirmed in faith at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
She loved cats and had a pet cat for most of her life. Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, CATsNAP, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or an organization of the donor’s choice. The greatest tribute to her memory is to be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.