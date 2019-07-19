CLINTON — Marlene Louise Tuttle, 83, of Clinton passed away at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at her residence.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, with the Rev. Bryan Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
Marlene was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Dana, Ind., a daughter of Burley A. and Mabel M. Foltz Burnett, where she grew up. She married her sweetheart, Donald Tuttle, on June 17, 1954, in Stockton, Calif.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald Tuttle of Clinton; sons, Tomey (Barbara) Tuttle of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Steve (Tina) Tuttle of Clinton; daughter, Penny (Danny) Cox of Farmer City; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, James (Bonnie) Burnett of California.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, beloved sister-in-law, Jenny, and cousin, Lyn.
Marlene loved to play games, do puzzles, travel and spend time with her family. She was also a master seamstress and made countless pieces for her loved ones.