CHAMPAIGN — Marlene Esther Welch, 84, of Champaign died Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021) from complications of a head injury after she collapsed while teaching at St. John Lutheran Church.
Marlene was born in Pesotum, daughter of Willis and Gertrude Clark, on Aug. 22, 1936. Marlene attended Eastern Illinois University to get her degree in education. She served as a teacher for over 45 years at Sadorus Grade School and St. John Lutheran School. She had a great passion for teaching and giving her students skills they would use throughout their lives.
Marlene was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 60 years and very involved teaching Sunday school and midweek school, playing handbells, and serving on various church boards. She loved to garden and canned food for her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Illinois basketball games.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Earl Welch of Champaign; son, Rick Welch, and his son, Will, of Chicago; daughter, Cathy Langlois, and her husband, Ken, of Carmel, Ind., and their children, Clark and Blaire (Reuben) Warshawsky; and son, Stan Welch, and his wife, Beth, and their children, Zach, Blake and Delaney, of Frisco, Texas.
She loved spending time with her six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine O’Neill, of Champaign, and 16 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, with Pastor Jeff Caithamer presiding. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran School.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).