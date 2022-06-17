GIBSON CITY — Marli Martha (Scherb) Brandt Lee, 94, of Potomac, formerly of Gibson City, passed away at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at home.
Marli was born on Aug. 6, 1927, in Germany, the daughter of Frederick and Gertrude (Corbeck) Scherb. She was a wartime bride and married Earl Brandt on Oct. 18, 1947, in Gibson City. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1988. She later married JC Lee on Sept. 8, 1991, in Gibson City. He preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 1994.
She is survived by one son, Merle Brandt of Potomac; one grandson, David Brandt; two great-grandchildren, Drayton and Sawyer Brandt; one stepson, James Lee; four daughters, Donna Potter, LaVonne Veatch Goodman, Sheryle Atkins and Patricia Cole; and several nieces, nephews and extended family in Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one stepson, two brothers and three sisters.
As a young adult, to stay out of a factory in Germany, Marli became a beautician apprentice for three years, and toward the end of the war, she met the love of her life, Earl, at the age of 17. After two years of paperwork, she moved to the U.S. in 1947 at the age of 20.
Since moving here, when she made a friend, they were friends for life. She worked several jobs to save money so she could always go back to see here family in Germany. She taught water aerobics for 15 years, taking over an aerobics class in Sibley for three years. She worked for several years as a licensed reflexologist and helped many people from all over. She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Gibson City and attended the Church of Christ in Gibson City. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Marli enjoyed crocheting, knitting, riding her bicycle, swimming and exercising.
A celebration of Marli’s life will be at noon Saturday, June 18, at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City, IL 60936, with Pastor Dave Castner and Pastor Glen Corbly officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. She will be laid to rest in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Marli’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.