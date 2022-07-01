VILLA GROVE — Marlyn Ruth Dale, 85, of Villa Grove passed away Wednesday (June 29, 2022) at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare.
Marlyn was born on March 24, 1937, in Linton, Ind., to Gerald and Ruth (Corbin) Miller. She married Gary Dewhirst Dale on Sept. 10, 1955, in Lawrenceville; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by three children, Carla (David Scott) Fields, Debbie (Frank Ingold) Piercy and Mike (Angie Chewning) Dale; eight grandchildren, Carrie (Mac) Warren, Christopher (Traci) Fields, Caley (Crystal) Miller, Danielle (David Beesley) Risken, David (Amy) Piercy, Dustin Piercy, Brianna Dale and Garrett Dale; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine Stevenson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister, Glenda Brennan.
Marlyn was a lifetime member of the Moose. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid Nascar fan.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Villa Grove Cemetery with pastor Jon Brashear officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Villa Grove United Methodist Church.