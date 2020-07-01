SAVOY — Marlys Robertson Clark, 87, of Savoy, formerly of Mahomet, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Born in Elmwood, Ill., on March 15, 1933, Marlys was the daughter of the late Lew James Robertson and Estelle (Whitney) Robertson. Marlys graduated from Western Illinois University in 1950 and in following her mother’s profession began teaching in the public school system.
Focusing on high school business teaching, she taught many years in the school systems in Dunlap, Manito, Bellflower and Farmer City, Ill. After a long career, Marlys retired from full-time teaching in 1990. She continued to substitute teach in high school classes, but her joy was having the opportunity to substitute in the younger grades.
Early on, Marlys found her skills in sewing, followed by knitting, embroidery and crocheting. She began entering her work in the Peoria County Fair while in high school. The competition challenges at the fair caught on, and Marlys had a summer career entering work in the Illinois State Fair and many county fairs. Until last month, Marlys’ knitting continued with her making items for charity.
Marlys was passionate about collecting antique dolls. This started when Marlys’ mother gave her the doll she had as a child. Marlys began a deep interest in doll collecting and history. She was a member of several regional doll clubs and was an expert in many types of dolls. Marlys learned to repair and restore dolls and, at its peak, had quite a collection. Marlys also had a small collection of antique dishes and toys.
Marlys was a musician since college playing clarinet. She played with concert musicians as well as community bands. Until recently, Marlys kept up with private lessons to support her music skills.
The game of bridge was a near lifelong hobby for Marlys. Playing with her late husband Fred, with friends and in bridge clubs around the area, Marlys enjoyed the social aspect as well as the challenge to the mind which bridge gives. She played with several groups at The Windsor of Savoy and others in the area.
Marlys is survived by her son, Whitney Brown, Whitney’s wife, Karla, and their daughter, Taylor. Her stepson, Fred P. Clark, and his wife, Lisa, were very close to Marlys over the years.
Marlys’ family is deeply grateful to the staff at The Windsor of Savoy for the friendliness and comfortable environment they provided for her and her late husband, Fred. She made many friends over the years, and several were quite special.
To the nursing staff of Carle Hospital’s Roger 4 observation wing: The compassion and care you gave to Marlys and her family are beyond words of admiration and appreciation. Thank you.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Morgan Memorial Home of Savoy. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when the safety of Marlys’ friends can be assured.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marlys’ name to Dress for Success (dressforsuccess.org) or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.