URBANA — Marna Fern Swank, 97, was born April 13, 1924, in the village of Gilman, Marshall County, Iowa, the firstborn child of Andrew Jackson Swank and Esther Fern (Sims) Swank.
Her marriage to David Dodson produced one loving daughter, Juanita (Dodson) Licko. Marna was residing at Juanita’s Arizona home when she passed away on April 26, 2021.
Marna and her younger sister, Jean, spent much of their childhood growing up in the DeLand area and Urbana in the care of their grandparents, Albert and Imogene Sims. She attended high school in Urbana, worked in the Carol Stream area and moved to Arizona upon retirement.
Marna was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness, associating with congregations in Illinois and Arizona.
Marna was a hardworking, resilient woman who intensely loved her family and friends. A prolific crocheter, she pleased many people by making gifts of her artistic, made-to-order creations.
In addition to her daughter, Juanita, and son-in-law, Bob Licko, Marna is survived by four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a half sister, Juanita Holland; and a large spiritual family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, “Buck” Holland; a sister, Jean Boys; three half sisters; and two half brothers.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Paradise Memorial Crematory, Scottsale, Ariz.
A virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26. A future interment in Cedar Memorial Park, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is being planned.