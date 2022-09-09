VILLA GROVE — Marsha L. Sheets Allen, 78, of Villa Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
Marsha was born April 20, 1944, in Tuscola, a daughter of Adrian C. Sheets and Wanda Sheets, of Villa Grove. She was married to Neil E. Allen in August 1967.
She is survived by a daughter, Ursula Allen and grandson Sevan Mirzayan of Purcellville, Va., son Ethan Allen and granddaughter Keller Allen of Metairie, La., brother Roger Sheets of Bethany Beach, Va., sister Bobbi Harrison of Villa Grove and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Tim Sheets and sister Betty Jo Brown.
She grew up in Villa Grove and graduated from Villa Grove High School. She attended Southern Illinois University after graduation. She and Neil married in 1967 and moved to Gonzales, La., where both attended LSU. After almost 40 years in south Louisiana, she moved back to Villa Grove in 2016 to return to her birthplace and family.
She retired from BASF after a lengthy career. She was a lover of the arts, literature, quilting, sewing and crochet. She stayed passionate about gardening through the end of her life.
Services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center, the University of Illinois Arboretum, the New Orleans Botanical Garden or a charity of the donor’s choice.