RANTOUL — Marsha Calderone, 66, of Rantoul passed away on Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born July 22, 1953, in Danville, a daughter of Harold Grovier and Dorothy Cornell Swan.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Swan of Rantoul; two brothers, Jack Grovier and Dave Grovier; a sister, Diane Perkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Marsha was a very loving and caring person and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.