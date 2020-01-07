URBANA — Marsha Cook-Henry, 73, of Urbana passed away at her home on Jan. 3, 2020.
She is survived by her brother, Lawrence Cook of St. Joseph; daughter, Deneena Zbella of Benton; stepson, Kenneth Henry, Jr. of Villa Grove; stepdaughter, Tamara O’Connor of Rantoul; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and one grandson.
There will be a celebration of her life later this year as per her wishes.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.