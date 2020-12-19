OAKWOOD — Marsha L. Markwell, 65, of Oakwood passed away Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Marsha was born June 19, 1955, in Carthage, Texas, a daughter of Ruby and William Fleming. They preceded her in death.
Marsha married David Markwell in October 1977. They shared 43 wonderful years together before her passing. David survives.
Also surviving are her son, Mike (Kaitlyn) Markwell of Mattoon; grandchildren, Desiree Markwell of Danville, Brylie Markwell of Hoopeston and Braxton Markwell of Mattoon; and sisters, Joyce Stonebraker of Oakwood and Linda (Joe) Barnes of Ashville, N.C.
Surviving niece and nephews include Jason (Christina) Barnes of Hubert, N.C., Amy (Seth) Gaines of Washington, D.C., Jordan Markwell of Nashville, Tenn., Brandon (Kari) Murphy of Elgin, Jason (Lindsey) Murphy of Mahomet and Clayton (Kirsty) Murphy of Mahomet.
Marsha was preceded in death by her son, Chris Markwell.
Marsha was most recently employed at Dawson Logistics, where she was an accountant for 12 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing with her husband and reading mystery books.
Due to current local and state restrictions, private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Stearns Cemetery, Oakwood. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
Please join the family in sharing memories, photos and video on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.