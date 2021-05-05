CHAMPAIGN — Marsha Lynn Nichols, 76, passed away in her beloved home of over 45 years on Saturday (May 1, 2021) at 4:15 a.m.
Marsha was born on Jan. 19, 1945, in Vincennes, Ind., to Raymond Leon Cardinal and Norma Josephine (Tolbert) Cardinal.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Steven Nichols, of 30 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Allison (Steve) Ackerman Bull of Evanston; stepsons, Doug (Kelly) Nichols and Scott (Amy) Nichols, both of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Owen Bull, Austin Bull, Everett Bull, Kylie Nichols, Kierstin Nichols, Garrett Sayles, Alexandra (Michael) Heffernan, Parker Nichols and Tanner Hetz; and brother, Mike (Nancy) Cardinal of Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
Marsha had a long and successful career as a Realtor for 30 years. She began her career at Prudential Real Estate, then moved to Century 21, then Devonshire Realty, which eventually became Coldwell Banker Honig-Bell. While working as a Realtor, she earned the prestigious designations of CRS, GRI and ABR. She was an active member of the Champaign County Association of Realtors, serving on several committees and earned an honorary lifetime membership upon her retirement in 2018. Marsha was the top seller at Coldwell Banker in 2000 and named Realtor of the Year by the Champaign County Association of Realtors in 2003. She had many awards, distinctions and achievements throughout her career. Marsha truly loved being a Realtor and said one of the most gratifying aspects of her job was seeing her clients at the closing table getting ready for a new chapter in their lives.
Marsha was a loving and loyal woman with a heart of gold. She was always dressed to the nines, smart as whip, and she could accomplish anything she set out to do. She had an amazing wit and an infectious smile. She was an avid reader and loved sitting on her back porch looking at her garden with a glass of wine on nice days. Her family was her pride and joy; even with her hectic schedule, she always made it to every little thing her daughter ever participated in. She loved spending holidays with all of her family gathered together to celebrate. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
There will be a private funeral for family on Friday, May 7, and a celebration of life at the Champaign Country Club from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, for friends. COVID-19 precautions will be in place; if you are inside, you must wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in the name of Marsha Nichols. Donate at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.