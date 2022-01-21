Marsha Terry Jan 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Marsha Terry died Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022).Memorial services will be from 2 to 3 p.m. today (Friday) at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos