LODA — Marsha Louise Thompson, 74, of Loda passed away Monday (Aug. 1, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She is survived by her husband, Ron of Loda; a daughter, Sarah (husband Will) Carter of Loda; a son, Michael (wife Sheraleen) Thompson of Arlington Heights; four grandchildren, Braden Mutchmore and Carly Mutchmore of Loda and Gabriel Thompson and Maddie Thompson of Arlington Heights; two brothers, Roy Garr (wife Cathy) of Phoenix and Lee Garr (wife Jerry) of Venice, Fla.; one sister, Nadine Varrato of Elk Grove Village; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bonnie; and a newborn son, Jeffrey.
Marsha was born April 28, 1948, in Chicago, to Leroy and Eleanor Garr. When she was 4, her family moved to Arlington Heights. Marsha graduated from Prospect High School in 1966 and Western Illinois University in 1970 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education. Marsha met her husband, Ron, at Western Illinois, and they were married on June 26, 1971, in Arlington Heights.
Marsha taught one year in Arlington, and then after she and Ron married, they moved to the family farm near Paxton. Later that year, she began teaching in Paxton. She taught a total of 39 years and retired from the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district in 2013.
Marsha was a longtime coach for junior high girls' basketball and for the junior high track team. She enjoyed the roller-skating units and the end-of-the-year sports days.
She loved to play golf, swim and read. Her fondest memories include her childhood family vacations to northern Wisconsin and, later, vacations there with her siblings and their children. She also fondly remembered family trips to Walt Disney World with her children and grandchildren and her trips with siblings in recent years, as well as time spent with her cousins.
Ron and Marsha joined First Baptist Church of Rantoul in 1975, where they were both very active. Marsha served as a deaconess for many years. They loved that the Word of God was central at First Baptist. They also treasured the fellowship and loving atmosphere. The prayer warriors at First Baptist, as well as a huge number of family, friends, neighbors and even the friends of friends who had been praying for her, were a tremendous blessing to Marsha and helped her navigate the difficult times in her life. Even though she didn’t have the strength to read the texts and emails and respond to all her friends and supporters at the end, she wanted it to be known that she really appreciated the messages, emails and texts she received from people saying they were praying for her and supporting her.
Although Marsha was a long-term cancer patient, she did not view hers as a battle with cancer, but rather as the path God had for her to walk, and she accepted that path.
A celebration of Marsha’s life will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, with visitation time starting at 10 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rantoul. Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton, is handling arrangements.