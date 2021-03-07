CHAMPAIGN — Marsheneal (Pealer) Townsend passed away peacefully at 9:07 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home. She was 94 years young.
Marsheneal was born on Jan. 8, 1927, in Champaign, to William and Mattie Pealer. She retired from the University of Illinois after more than 35 years of service, which 30 years was spent working in the Law Library. During this time, she completed training as a paralegal. Her favorite recreational pastime was shopping, walking and movies.
Marsheneal is survived by her three children, Terry, Marsha Kay and Danny Townsend. Marek, Danay and Derek Townsend are among the 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her nieces, Marlene Largo, Doris Pealer, Sara and Joseph Mark Hoffee and Janet Jackson. Special relatives are Lorraine Boyd, Valerie Pointer, Lisa Jenkins and Tiffany Osby.
Marsheneal was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Yonafavue Pealer and Marguerite Mays; and brothers, William, Morris, Charles and James Pealer; alongside her nephews, Kenny, Charles and Kurt Pealer.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Tuesday, March 9, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Covid restrictions will be enforced. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Condolences and memorials may be sent by accessing leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.