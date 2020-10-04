FAIRMOUNT — Marta Suzanne Meers of Fairmount was called home by Jesus surrounded by family in her home on Oct. 2, 2020, at the age of 77.
Marta, affectionately known as “Tootie,” was driven by a zest for life and a love of family and friends. A warm woman whose gentle touch and kind words put at ease strangers and family alike, Marta had an iron will, a keen intellect and a genuine curiosity for the world that propelled her beyond her beginnings in rural Illinois to the upper rungs of corporate America.
Born on July 6, 1943, in Hoopeston to Dorothy “Dottie” Lloyd-Miller and Donald “Don” L. Miller, Marta was a precocious child with an adventurous streak that she inherited from her mother. With the support of her husband, she graduated magna cum laude from Lakeview College of Nursing in 1976. She went on to become a registered nurse, director of nursing and administrator with Americana Health Care Facilities and ManorCare. In 1990, she left Illinois for Florida to oversee ManorCare’s skilled-nursing and assisted-living operations as Regional Director of Operations in Florida and Georgia, a position she held until the time of her retirement in 1998. She returned to Illinois in 1999 to be closer to family.
Marta married the love of her life, James “Jim” Meers, on Feb. 24, 1967. They spent their time raising their three children, spoiling their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoying countless walks and bike rides together.
An enthusiastic cruciverbalist and avid news consumer, Marta was always willing to lend an empathetic ear and wise words of advice. Like her mother, she was a gifted cook and hostess who, along with her sister and best friend, Chris, filled her home with the scent of pies, roasts,and breads during family holidays. She was also an active member of Catlin Church of Christ and a staunch Democrat who rarely shied away from a political debate. Marta’s love and warmth will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years; her son, Shane (Tammy) Hopper; her daughters, Jane Ferber and Lea Anne (George) Barnes; nine grandchildren, Travis (Sophie) Ferber, Jan-Eike (Hele) Thomssen, Tyler (Whitney) Ferber, Josh (Tyler) Alexander, Herald (Yvette) Barnes, Mackenzie (Thomas) Gannon, Hillary Lyons (Zach Taylor), Christa (Tanner) Sawka and Patricia Rhoades; 15 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; her sister, Chris (Carl) Robertson; her brother, Lloyd Miller; special sisters-in-law Brenda Miller, Rose Miller, Rita Blue and Sharon (Tom) Fletcher; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald K. “Butch” Miller; her in-laws, Charles “Chuck” and Wilma Meers; her brother-in-law, Lyle Blue; a granddaughter, Megan Barnes; and a nephew, Gerod Wayne “G.W.” Miller.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville. Officiating will be Marta’s nephew, Pastor Brent Miller. She will be laid to rest at Allhands Cemetery in Danville. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Please join Marta’s family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.