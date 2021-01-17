DES PLAINES — Martha Ann Unzicker, 88, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at JourneyCare CareCenter, Barrington.
Martha was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Mansfield, the daughter of Lewis and Ethel Skillings. She married Glenn E. Unzicker on Dec. 27, 1952, in Mansfield. They were married for 67 happy years. Glenn passed away Sept. 11, 2020.
She is survived by her son, David Unzicker of Naperville; and two grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Fry and Kimberly (Joshua) Duncan.
Also surviving are her siblings, Marlene (Bob) Goodmon, Karl (Gina) Skillings and Fannie Skillings.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Lloyd (Jane) Skillings, Marion “Tiny” Skillings, Betty (Francis) Stoekl and John (Wanda) Skillings; and daughter-in-law, Carolynn E. Unzicker.
Martha graduated from Mansfield High School in 1950. She proudly worked as a telephone operator until her wedding in 1952. She enjoyed weekly Sunday dinners and vacations to Walt Disney World with her family. She was known for her delicious baking skills, great wisdom and quick wit humor. Her greatest enjoyment was her family, and she thoroughly loved their times together.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation, and a private family burial will take place at a later date.
For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit friedrich-jones.com.