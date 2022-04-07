URBANA — Martha Lou Allen, 87, passed away Monday (April 4, 2022) at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign.
She was born on June 26, 1934, in Centralia, to Roy and Ada Mae Roper. Martha married Percy Edward Allen on Dec. 19, 1952.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Deborah Davis; grandchildren, Shanian Lusk, Travis Lusk, Jason Allen, Charles “Joey” Hoffman, Matthew Allen and Nathan Allen; several great-grandchildren; and her dog, Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Eddie Lee Allen; granddaughter, Desiree Hoffman; and siblings, Dave, Bernard “Salty,” Paul and Roy.
Martha loved animals; she had a pet pony named Tony when she was young and had many dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. Martha loved spending time with her grandchildren and attended all of their sports, games and activities.
A celebration of Martha’s life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Internment will be in Danville National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Martha’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society. Please join Martha’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.