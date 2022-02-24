URBANA — Martha L. Bing, 91, of Christiansburg, Va., formerly of Urbana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Martha was born on Aug. 24, 1930, to the late Myrtle and Leo Gilliland and grew up in Hillsboro. She met the love of her life, Dennis R. Bing, at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. They were married on Dec. 21, 1951.
She is survived by her three children, Dennis Bing Jr., Sandy Bailey and Tammy Brown, and two sons-in-law, Rob Bailey and Ralph Brown Jr. She was very proud of her 12 grandchildren, Annie Osekowsky and Dennis R. Bing III (children of Dennis Jr.); Rob Bailey II, Jennifer Clegg, Derek Bailey and Cassidy Bailey (children of Sandy Bailey); and Michelle Balestrieri, Heather Turner, Ralph Brown III, Justin Brown, Sebastian Brown and Zechariah Brown (children of Tammy Brown). She was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, Lilly Bing, Benjamin Bing, Emma Bing, Austin Osekowsky, Emily Osekowsky, Henrik Clegg, Adara Bailey, Belle Balestrieri, Declan Balestrieri, Penny Balestrieri, Mateo Turner and Harper Turner.
Martha was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Urbana until she moved to Floyd, Va., after Dennis' passing. She was a very talented seamstress and loved knitting and quilting. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and was involved in a couples and women’s bridge club for many years.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with funeral services to follow at noon. Hank Sanford will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.