GIFFORD — Martha C. Buhr, 65, of rural Gifford passed away at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Martha was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Champaign, the daughter of Charles and Wilma Erke Sherman. She married Steve Buhr on Aug. 4, 1978, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He survives.
Along with her husband, Steve, she is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Aimee) Buhr of rural Urbana and Thomas (Molly) Buhr of Ogden; six grandchildren, Avary, Broden, Declan, Emmaline, Sophia and Mason; her mother, Wilma Sherman of Gifford; three sisters, Deanna (Gene) Osterbur of Ogden, Marilyn (Russell) Buhr of Saint Joseph and Lilliam (Dennis) Neef of Mansfield; three brothers, Robert Sherman of rural Champaign, David (Mary) Sherman of Mansfield and Daniel (Mary Kae) Sherman of Bloomington; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Irene Buhr of Thomasboro; sister-in-law, Marcia Buhr of Saint Joseph; and a brother-in-law, Kenny (DeAnn) Buhr of Thomasboro.
She was preceded in death by her father; one sister, Donna Sherman; and father-in-law, Siegfried Buhr.
Martha graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 1974 and from Parkland College as a legal secretary with an associate degree. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, where she had been a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher.
She loved flowers and had a passion for gardening. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with those she loved, especially her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Mills Breast Cancer Institute or the American Diabetes Association. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.