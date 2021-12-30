MESA, Ariz. — Martha Jane Byrket of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1964, in Danville, to R. Thomas and Diane Ellis Byrket, who survive.
Also surviving are her sister, Leigh Anne Sutherlin of San Diego; brother, Steven of Los Angeles; nephew, Jacob Sutherlin of San Diego; and several aunts, cousins, many loving friends and her tortoiseshell calico cat, "Angel."
Marty attended Roselawn Grade School, North Ridge Junior High School and Danville High School, graduating in 1982. She then began her secondary education at Patricia Stevens Career College in St. Louis, followed by a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Arizona State University in Tempe in 1990. She recently completed a professional certificate program in medical insurance billing and coding at Brookline College in September 2021.
Growing up in Danville included working at The Custard Cup for several years and teaching line dancing at Danville Area Community College. After working in this area for several years, she returned to Arizona and began her career as an insurance underwriter for many years. Her plans were to change careers and move into the medical area at one of the local children's hospitals.
Marty was a talented pianist, singer, dancer, photographer and artist, not only while in school, but also in Mesa. She and her brother, Steven, enjoyed accompanying and performing in The Contemporaries at Danville High School while students there, as well as in other musical opportunities together both local and away.
She was a member of the Beta Psi chapter of Kappa Delta social sorority at ASU and Chapter K of the International Sisterhood of PEO. She was a lifetime member of St. James United Methodist Church in Danville.
Marty was known for her loyalty, trustworthiness and kind and gentle spirit. She always had time to listen, and she loved to talk on the phone and "solve world problems." Marty was great fun to bake Christmas cookies with and play and sing around the piano during the holidays. If she hugged you, she always patted your back the whole time with her sweet, gentle hands. She had a clever, quick wit and loved to say "Next" rather than spend a long time dwelling on something that wasn't meant to be. She was also known to say "Don't brag, for the minute you do, you'll stub your toe, and everything falls apart."
Marty loved walking on the beach, but her greatest delight was captivating the bright and beautiful sunsets of the Arizona desert, which held a special place in her heart.
Martha was a beautiful and wonderful daughter and sister who loved her family before anything else and whose life will live on forever through us. We are so proud of her.
Arrangements are provided by Sunset Funeral Home, Danville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Following the funeral, she will be placed in the mausoleum at Spring Hill Cemetery, where a brief commitment service will be held.
Memorials in her honor may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832; Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Mesa (azfriends.org); Feed My Starving Children (fmsc.org); or other charity of your choice.