WINNSBORO, Texas — Pat Woods, 89, of Winnsboro, Texas, formerly of Thomasboro, passed away following a short illness on Sept. 15, 2020, in Winnsboro.
On Sept. 22, her life was celebrated at First United Methodist Church, 406 E. Lane St., Quitman, TX 75783.
Pat was born in Seymour, Ind., grew up in Columbus, Ind., and moved to Rantoul as a young woman, where she worked as a school secretary and later as a ticket agent for Trans World Airlines. She married Peter J. Woods of Rantoul on June 5, 1960. For 53 years, she and Pete lived in the Rantoul/Thomasboro area. Pat moved to Winnsboro in 2014.
Her greatest pleasure was crafting, and she will be remembered by many for the beautiful Christmas ornaments she made by hand for many years. A superb pianist, in her younger years she served as a church pianist and in recent years has brought joy to many as she played the piano for residents at Autumn Wind Assisted Living in Winnsboro, responding to requests at will and sometimes playing just for pleasure.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Della F. (VanOsdol) Waggoner; older sister, Dorothy Waggoner Murphy; and husband, Pete Woods.
She is survived by her sister, June Hatton of Winter Haven, Fla.; niece, Marti and husband Jerry Busbee, of Yantis, Texas; great-nephews, Loren Busbee and wife Deidra of Prosper, Texas, and John Busbee and wife Michelle of Dayton, Ohio; niece, Sally Hatton; great-niece, Katie and husband Kevin Nicholson; and great-nephew, Brian Hatton, all of Winter Haven, Fla.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Quitman/Operation Christmas Child or to the organization of your choice.