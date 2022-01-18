MAHOMET — Martha Ann (Bright) Ehrsam, 87, of Mahomet passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, after a stroke at home surrounded by family.
She was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Arcola, the fifth of seven children of Helen (Sexton) and Francis Bright.
Martha is survived by her loving children, Dean Harrington and Cinda (Greg) Bauman; and two stepchildren, Angela (Angie) Henderson and Dale Ehrsam. Her wonderful sister, Kay (Alan) Atteberry, also survives. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Brittany, Sedona, Derek, and Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome (Jerry) Ehrsam, after 33 years of marriage; three brothers, Junior, Ronald and Gerald (Eleanor) Bright; and two sisters, Rosemary (Edward) Biscupski and Joyce (John) Harrington.
Martha graduated from Arcola High School and attended one year at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
She had many jobs but enjoyed typing term and thesis papers for college students at home the most. Later, she worked and retired from NCTE as a word processor.
Martha loved visits from family and friends, reading, bird watching (especially the bluebirds and gold finches on the feeders), and spending time with the ladies helping to make quilts to be sent all over the world as part of the Christian world-relief sewing group.
Her children will remember her as the most loving, supportive mother who put them before everything. Martha was a classy, quiet, sweet lady with an adorably spunky, onery attitude that emerged once you got to know her.
A celebration of Martha’s life will be held in the springtime.
