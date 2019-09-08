CATLIN — Martha Hargan, 89, of Catlin passed away on Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at her home.
Martha was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Danville, the daughter of William and Mary Helen (Schecter) Owens. Martha married the love of her life on May 24, 1950, Earl G. Hargan, and he preceded her in death in 2010.
Martha is survived by her children, Glenda (Bob Alexander) Hargan of Danville, Tara Hargan of St. Joseph, Kathleen (Mark) Estock of Auburn, Marilee (Craig) DeArmond of Danville and Rosalie (Evan) Dowers of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren, Athena Huckaby of Las Cruces, N.M., Hallie (Danny) Bilbrey of Pawnee, Joseph Estock of Delaware, Ohio, Samuel and Abbey Rose Estock of Auburn, Paul DeArmond of Danville, Dutch Dowers of Champaign, Benjamin Dowers of Minot, N.D., and Dezarae Dowers of St. Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, Hank and Ava Bilbrey.
Martha was a Diploma RN graduate from Lakeview School of Nursing. She loved working with her patients at the Danville VA and Dwight VA.
Martha was full of life and proud of her family. She was on a bowling team, loved to dance and enjoyed spending time with friends. Whether she was entertaining or fishing, traveling or mushrooming with her husband she loved talking to people. Martha enjoyed, playing the piano, and she loved all her animals.
A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, Ill., 200 E. West St., on at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Please join Martha’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.