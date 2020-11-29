URBANA — Martha Thompson, 103, passed away at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells on Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020).
Martha was born on Sept. 16, 1917, on a small farm in Pesotum. She was the daughter of John P. and Florence Anders Bleichner. Her family moved to Tolono when Martha was a small child. Martha graduated from Tolono Community High School in 1935. She married Andrew Wilson Heimburger in 1938. He preceded her in death in 1967. Martha married Robert (Bob) Thompson in 1977. Bob passed away in March 1986.
Martha and Bob were loyal supporters of the Fighting Illini, attending both football and basketball games as season ticket holders. They had many great motorhome trips and travels with her sister and husband, as well as travel to Au Train, Mich., to spend time in the summer with her son and family.
Martha is survived by her son, Larry L. (Kathie Kariher) Heimburger of AuTrain, and daughter, Sharon K. (Lynn Peabody) Peabody of Freeland, Wash.; and four grandchildren, Stu (Laura) Heimburger of Wheaton, Debbie (Vince) Louma of Downer’s Grove, Christy (Tyler) Peterson of Burien, Wash., and Mark (Melissa) Peabody of Seattle. Her great-grandchildren are Cullen, Kyle and Gwen Heimburger, Nate and Avery Peterson and Connor and Ashlan Peabody.
In addition to the Heimburger family, Martha is survived by Bob Thompson’s family, Judy and Don Wirth of Naples, Fla., Jan and Larry Renn of Goreville, Gayle and Susan Thompson of Nokomis, Fla., and Barbara (deceased) and Bobby Watson of West Allis, Wis. Martha also enjoyed being grandmother to the eight Thompson grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Lawrence and Joseph and her sister, Marie.
Martha is survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom looked upon her as their second mother.
Martha was very close to her sister, Marie, spending time together with their spouses playing cards, sharing meals, fishing and camping. Martha enjoyed camping in Marie and Speed Moore’s motorhome and gatherings with the “TWTS” camping group.
Martha’s very dear friend for over 60 years, Dorothy Peabody passed earlier this fall. They not only shared children, Sharon and Lynn, but also shared mutual friends, travel experiences and yearly trips to Seattle and Whidbey Island to visit their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Martha and Dorothy became friends when they were both in their 30s while working at Busy Bee Nursery School in Champaign.
Martha also worked at Franklin Junior High in Food Services and Collegiate Cap & Gown until she retired in 1977.
During Martha’s life, she was active at Champaign First United Methodist Church and was a member for over 70 years. Her membership in the Church Circles, the Moose Lodge, Christian Singles and “TWTS” all gave her opportunities to make many friends. Her life was full and active.
Martha moved to Prairie Winds of Urbana at the age of 97. She lived there for five years before moving to Accolade Healthcare of Paxton in October 2019.
Interment will be at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Champaign First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).