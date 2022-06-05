FISHERS, Ind. — Martha Hurt, 96, of Fishers, Ind., formerly of Allerton, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Thursday (June 2, 2022) at Hamilton Trace of Fishers.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Allerton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, prior to the graveside service.
Martha was born Dec. 30, 1925, in Spring Valley, the daughter of Hobart Clay and Florence (Purcell) Robinson. She married Eli H. Hurt in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1996.
She is survived by her son, John (Kay) Hurt of Iowa; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Florence Rennolds of Tucson, Ariz., and Sarabeth Ford of Sidell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Nancy Kelley; and several brothers and sisters.
Martha taught school in Allerton and Ogden for many decades.
She retired to Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. When she lived in Allerton, she was active in Allerton Methodist Church.
