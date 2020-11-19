INDIANAPOLIS — Martha Jean Jackson, 68, transitioned Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at 5:15 a.m. at Indiana University Hospital. She was born on Sept. 4, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie and Joe Jackson; and three siblings, Dorothy Smith, Larry Jackson and Bobby Jackson.
She leaves to cherish two sons, Larry Darnell Jackson and Anthony Tyson Jackson; two siblings, Harry Jackson and Linda Jackson; a speacial goddaughter, Shari Polk; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She enjoyed reading, art, traveling and shopping. She had a compassion for helping others. She will be greatly missed by many.
A memorial will be held at a later date.