Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.