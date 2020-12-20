CATLIN — Our beloved mother, Martha “Joan” Stines, 90, of Catlin went home to be with her savior at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis.
She left no parting words, just years of memories of laughter and her love still lingering in our hearts. She taught us all that we would meet again, and we will. She lived for her family, friends and in service to her first love, Jesus. Indeed, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, the things God has prepared for those who love him.” Our mother is now enjoying the fruits of her labor and rejoicing with those who have gone on before. We cannot express our sorrow or the void she has left but look forward to the day we will be together again. We are so grateful for God’s faithfulness and will honor her in a celebration of her life this summer. Thank you for your consistent prayers during this time.
Martha Joan was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Danville, to Robert L. and Katherine Lonbom Marsh. She married Oscar P. Bloomfield on March 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 1993. She later married Lillard Stines in 1976 in Danville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2005; they were married 29 years.
She is survived by her five daughters, Sheila (Keith) Steelman of Catlin, Jeannette “Jeannie” (Gary) Hettmansberger of Catlin, Polly (Bradley) Canfield of Riverside, Calif., Melissa Pratt of Catlin and Karen (Cliff) Rayment of Alameda, Calif.; one brother, Thomas Marsh of Danville; one sister, Marian Dickerson of Fresno, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers.
Martha Joan was a social services worker for the Department of Children and Family Services for many years and was also a nurse. She was a member of First Assembly of God, president of the Women’s Missionary Council, and taught Sunday school for 15 years. She was also a breast cancer survivor. To quote our mother, "She loved to run her children’s lives."
Private graveside services were held at Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin, with Pastor Ryan Harris officiating. Robison Chapel, Catlin, handled the arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at robisonchapel.com.