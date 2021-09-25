SAVOY — Martha L. Kohler, 94, formerly of Chicago (Norwood Park area), passed away Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021).
She was born on Aug. 29, 1927, in Chicago, and married the love of her life, Paul Kohler, in April 1955.
They were introduced by a friend at the Aragon Ballroom.
Martha and Paul raised two daughters and were very family focused. Martha was a room mother and Girl Scout leader. They went on annual family vacations around various states in the U.S. Every Sunday, they got together with Oma and Opa for dinner, and following was usually a pinochle game or two.
In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling, golf, Chinese checkers, card games and spending time with their daughters, sons-in-law and especially their four grandchildren. If you knew Martha, you knew she loved the color pink. In her youth, she was a great storyteller and used to have the neighborhood kids gather around to hear her stories. Martha graduated from Lake View High School in Chicago. Martha worked at the Board of Trade building after high school and before raising children.
Once Martha and Paul bought their first home in 1956, they stayed there until Paul’s death in 2012. In 2013, Martha moved to The Windsor of Savoy to be closer to her daughter, Diane, and son-in law, Peter. In 2019, Martha moved to an apartment in the Holly Brook Assissted Living community. She appreciated all of her caregivers and staff at both locations.
Martha leaves behind her daughters, Cheryl (Edward) Melton of Bluffton, S.C., and Diane (Peter) Alexander of Champaign; grandchildren, Jennifer (Elliott) Levy of Arvada, Colo., James Melton of Madison, Wis., Jacqueline Alexander-Schuck (Marcel) of Zurich, Switzerland, and Blake Alexander of Chicago; and great-granddaughters, River and Willow Levy of Arvada. She also leaves behind a sister, Marianne Forsythe of Milwaukee, Wis.; along with two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Martha was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at MJ Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, IL 60631, with funeral services immediately following at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights.