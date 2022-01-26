CLINTON — Martha L. Cooper, 55, of Clinton went to heaven on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Christian Church of De Land. A celebration of life will be held on April 2, details pending. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s cancer research.
Martha was born on March 18, 1966, in Decatur, a daughter of Caleb and Diane Hertel Wayne. She married Sidney E. ‟Sid” Cooper on Dec. 19, 1986, and he survives in Clinton.
She is also survived by her daughters, Ashley ‟Coop” Cooper of Lincoln and Skylar Cooper of Clinton; son, Dylan Cooper of Clinton; granddaughter, Emilynn Harminson; a new grandchild coming in May; parents, Diane Hertel and Caleb Wayne of Weldon; and brothers and sisters, Mike (Michelle) Wayne of Decatur, Monica (Troy) Burns of Mahomet, Sheila (Tom) Roth of Mansfield, Jerry (Sheila) Wayne of Wapella, David (Daphne) Wayne of Blandinsville, Rhonda (Jay) Young of Sadorus, Tammy (Jason) Irby of East Prairie, Mo., and Curt (Kelly) Wayne of Tolono.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lauretta Forbes; brother-in-law, Bill Cooper; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Martha worked at the Deland Farmer’s Co-Op Grain Co. as office manager. She earned her cosmetology degree through Mr. John’s Cosmetology School. She was a gifted nail technician who took great joy in creating free-hand artistic designs.
To know Martha was to know unconditional love, laughter, support and selflessness. Martha lived her life putting others first and could turn the darkest day bright with her quick wit and hearty hugs. She was the epitome of tough and tender. She loved spending time with her family, friends and farmers. She found joy in listening to audiobooks, cooking, researching nail-art ideas and spending time with her granddaughter and fur babies, Miles, Wrigley, Leo and Max. Martha was the heart of her family and will be greatly missed.