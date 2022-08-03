HOOPESTON — Martha M. Hayn, 95, of Hoopeston passed away at 4:45 a.m. Saturday (July 30, 2022) at home.
She was born Sept. 6, 1926, in Sidney, the daughter of Joseph Martin and Hallie (Sigafoose) Jordan. She married Frank L. Hayn on March 31, 1942, in St. Charles, Mo. He preceded her in death in 1999.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Anne Gaddis of Milford and Debra Kay (Randy) Inman of Hoopeston; two sons, Charles LeRoy Hayn of New Port Richey, Fla., and Rick Dean (Sherry) Hayn of Hoopeston; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Yanders; a son-in-law, James Gaddis; four sisters; three brothers; and one grandson, Jeff Yanders.
Martha was a homemaker and also worked by her husband’s side running a fertilizer plant. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin.
She enjoyed fishing, reading and playing with her grandkids. Martha also enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Jimmy Johnson, and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Jennifer Hartweg-Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling arrangements.