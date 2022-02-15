URBANA — Martha Miller, daughter of Mildred and Earl Price, was born on May 24, 1947, in Rock Island. She passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, in Champaign at the age of 74.
She loved nothing more than being a loving housewife and raising her five children. She was a devoted wife for 27 years to her only husband, Jerry Miller Sr. They were blessed with five children, four of whom she is survived by: Mike Miller (Urbana), Christina Miller (Urbana), Tina Davison (Charleston) and Dianna Collins (Charleston). She joined her other child, Jerry Miller Jr. (Gifford), in heaven. Ms. Miller was a proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren. She passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by all of her surviving children.