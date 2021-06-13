MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Martha Crane Osterhoff, a longtime resident of Champaign, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Maple Grove, Minn.
Born on June 28, 1939, in Crystal Lake, Martha attended New Trier High School in Winnetka and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Charles Osterhoff, in Kenilworth and moved to Champaign.
Martha is survived by her brother, Mark Crane; children, Debbie, Martin (Diana, deceased) and Kevin (Melissa); grandchildren, Cody Woods (Christina), Ryan Munn (Jessica), Alex Osterhoff (Amy) and Michael Osterhoff; and great-grandchildren, Judah and Jonas Woods and Graham Munn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Ruth Crane; husband, Charles Osterhoff; and sister, Mary Enke.
Martha led a very active and well-traveled life. Her hobbies included bowling, quilting, downhill skiing (into her 70s) and community service.
Besides her family and dogs, Martha’s greatest love was travel. In addition to virtually all of the U.S., her journeys took her to over 20 foreign countries, often with her sister-in-law, Alta Primus.
Martha’s radiant smile and easy laugh reflected the happy and caring person who was always ready and willing to help out family, friends or complete strangers.
A visitation will be at 11 a.m. June 18 at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign, with a celebration of her life to be held at noon, followed by graveside services at East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Condolences may be ofered at owensfuneralhomes.com.