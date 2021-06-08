Listen to this article

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Martha Osterhoff, 81, of Maple Grove, Minn., formerly of Champaign, died at 5:30 a.m. Friday (June 4, 2021) at BeeHive Homes of Maple Grove. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign.

